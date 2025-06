This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Douglas Luiz back to the Premier League? Leeds approach may be midfielder's only escape from Juventus misery with Man Utd yet to make an offer

Leeds are interested in bringing ex-Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz to Elland Road from his disastrous spell in Italy with Juventus.

Douglas Luiz out of Juventus' project

Left-out of Juventus' Club World Cup campaign

