This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Dortmund eye transfer move for ex-Leeds United defender who left after relegation from Premier League in 2022-23 R. Koch Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Frankfurt Leeds Bundesliga Premier League Transfers Borussia Dortmund are prepping a summer transfer move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Robin Koch, who left Premier League after Leeds United faced the drop. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dortmund want Koch this summer

Has a low release clause

Talks between BVB and Koch have reportedly taken place Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱