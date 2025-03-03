This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

getty Borussia Dortmund prepared to drop Jamie Gittens asking price from 'unrealistic' €100m as England winger expected to leave amid Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool & Bayern Munich interest J. Gittens Borussia Dortmund Manchester United Transfers Chelsea Liverpool Bayern Munich Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund are ready to reduce their asking price for Jamie Gittens amid interest from Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich.

Premier League clubs and Bayern keen on signing him

Winger will be sold if BVB fail to secure European football Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱