Ritabrata Banerjee

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to snub Man Utd? Ex-Everton striker in talks with Champions League club after becoming free agent

D. Calvert-LewinManchester UnitedTransfersNewcastlePremier League

Former Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in talks with Newcastle United over a free transfer amid strong interest from Manchester United. Calvert-Lewin became a free agent this summer as he left the Merseyside club after nine years upon expiration of his contract. The Magpies, who gained promotion to the Champions League this season, are looking for Alexander Isak's deputy.

  • Calvert-Lewin could snub United

  • Newcastle join transfer race

  • Calvert-Lewin is a free agent after leaving Everton

