This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Discipline' - Paul Pogba shares another cryptic update as wait continues to learn midfielder's next club with doping ban entering final days P. Pogba Transfers Manchester United Juventus France Premier League Paul Pogba has shared another cryptic update, with the former Manchester United star now into the final week of his current doping ban. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues bel Article continues below Pogba into final days of his doping ban

Will be able to resume his professional career

Next destination still unknown Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱