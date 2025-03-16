This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL/Getty 'Sacrifice and fighting against the world' - Diogo Dalot responds to Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'not good enough and overpaid' jibe as full-back explains 'desire' Man Utd stars must have Manchester United D. Dalot Premier League Diogo Dalot offered a response after Sir Jim Ratcliffe called some of Manchester United's players 'not good enough and overpaid'. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dalot responds to Ratcliffe's 'not good enough' jibe

Vowed to bring success to Old Trafford

Man Utd lingering in PL bottom half Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League LEI MUN Match preview