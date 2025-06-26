This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Wayne Rooney Man UtdGetty
Richard Martin

'I was devastated' - Wayne Rooney names controversial Man Utd departure that left him 'gutted' and Sir Alex Ferguson furious during glory years

Manchester UnitedW. RooneyC. TevezPremier LeagueTransfers

Wayne Rooney has opened up on the controversial departure of a Manchester United team-mate which left him feeling devastated.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • United legend recalls feeling distraught when Tevez left
  • He named Argentine as his favourite strike partner
  • The pair got on well despite having no common language
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta