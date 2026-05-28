'They will destroy Arsenal' - Patrice Evra brutally warns Mikel Arteta full-strength PSG will score FIVE in Champions League final if Gunners 'don't play better football'

The former France international fears a team from his homeland may prove too strong for Arsenal, telling GOAL - while speaking in association with Stake - when asked if the Gunners are as good as their recent record suggests: "No, no, no, no, maybe, maybe I talked too early, but it's not because of Arsenal this time it's about PSG.

"I think PSG are dominating the football world and I hope Arsenal will play openly because if they park the bus like they used to do, PSG will put five goals past them like they did to Inter in the final. I was in shock because they are the masters of Catenaccio. In Italy, as soon as you are born, they teach you about the Catenaccio.

"But no, if PSG have all these players - if Ousmane Dembele and all of that are ready, they will destroy Arsenal. But we never know. Now they won the Premier League. I think even for the fans of Arsenal, to be honest, it will be a bonus for them to win the Champions League.

"I don't think they will cry or be disappointed if Arsenal doesn't win this Champions League because they have already done the job, and that was the Premier League. They waited for 22 years. This is the biggest achievement. If they win the Champions League, it will be the cherry on the cake.

"But with PSG, what they are doing and you see the semi-final against Bayern Munich compared to the semi-final against Arsenal and Atletico and don't get me wrong, it's one game. It's one game in the final. Everything can happen. But the style of play and the way I can see PSG, the way they beat Inter, if Mikel Arteta doesn’t have a plan to play better football, they will have no chance. If they want to park the bus, they will have no chance to win the game.

"But everything can happen. My favorite for this game, and with all due respect and love for Arsenal, you know, it will be PSG. But again, PSG, they lost in the Club World Cup against Chelsea. So like I say, in one game, everything can happen."