Eberl revealed that the record champions are unlikely to exercise their purchase option on the Senegalese player.
Translated by
Despite his recent impressive form, Max Eberl has announced another departure at FC Bayern Munich
Jackson joined Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea FC last summer, and the club will not be obliged to buy him outright, as he will not meet the pre-agreed appearance threshold.
In 29 appearances, the 24-year-old, who mostly served as backup to star striker Harry Kane, has scored ten goals for Bayern. Jackson remains under contract at Chelsea until 2033, but his improving form may prompt a rethink.
Meanwhile, Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro will depart Munich when their contracts expire.
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Max Eberl has once again put his foot down regarding Michael Olise.
Michael Olise will remain at Bayern Munich beyond the summer, despite recent sensational rumours. Eberl stressed: “There is no hesitation. He is developing outstandingly here with the team and coaching staff.”
The Frenchman, who has been monitored by Real Madrid and several top Premier League clubs, is under contract until 2029, and there is no release clause.