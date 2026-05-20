Nübel is now set to occupy the third goalkeeper slot in the Bayern squad, despite his complicated relationship with Neuer. He arrived on a free transfer in 2020 as the backup, yet never saw game time behind the veteran captain. Reports also suggest their personal rapport was far from ideal.

From 2021 to 2023 he was loaned to AS Monaco, and since then he has excelled at Stuttgart, where his form earned him a place in the national team. His spell at VfB is expected to end this summer, yet Bayern's hierarchy has recently ruled out a return to Munich, where he remains under contract until 2030. His future after the World Cup remains unclear.

Urbig joined Bayern in January 2025, quickly built a strong rapport with Neuer and made 19 appearances this season, partly thanks to the captain's injury layoffs. Reports claim that Neuer, now recovered, lobbied for Urbig to join the World Cup squad. Urbig is seen as Neuer's long-term successor at Bayern and, by extension, a future Germany number one.