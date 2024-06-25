Denmark Serbia Euro 2024Getty
Denmark squeak through! Aleksandar Mitrovic misses chance to send Serbia into Euro 2024 knockouts with wasteful display

Denmark ensured they progress to the knockout round of Euro 2024 after a nervy 0-0 draw against Serbia on Tuesday.

  • Denmark and Serbia play out goalless draw
  • Danes go through to knockout rounds
  • Mitrovic had chances to advance Serbia
