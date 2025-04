This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Dele Alli reveals USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino didn't give 'words of advice' during days at Tottenham - but instead empowered him to 'be myself' D. Alli M. Pochettino Tottenham USA Como Premier League Como star Dele Alli has revealed that Mauricio Pochettino never gave him 'words of advice' but empowered him to be himself at Tottenham Hotspur. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dele reveals how Pochettino helped him

Urged Dele to be himself at Tottenham

Currently playing at Como under Fabregas Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱