This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Dele Alli loves Harry Kane! Como midfielder celebrates former Tottenham team-mate's first career title with heartwarming Instagram post of Bayern Munich trophy lift H. Kane D. Alli Bayern Munich Como Premier League Bundesliga Tottenham England Dele Alli has sent a heartwarming message to former Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane after the striker celebrated Bayern Munich's Bundesliga triumph. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kane wins first ever trophy

Lifts Bundesliga title with Bayern

Dele celebrates his achievement Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask