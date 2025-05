This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Is Declan Rice's season over? Severity of Arsenal star's injury revealed as England sweat on midfielder's fitness D. Rice Arsenal Premier League Declan Rice’s 2024-25 campaign may have been brought to a premature conclusion, with the severity of the Arsenal star’s injury being revealed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Missed trip to Anfield

Nursing hamstring complaint

Gunners will not take risks Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League ARS NEW Match preview