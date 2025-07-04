Dean Huijsen's dad aims hilarious dig at Man City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid ahead of Real Madrid's quarter-final showdown with Borussia Dortmund
Dean Huijsen’s father cheekily mocked Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City ahead of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup quarter-final.
- Don Huijsen reposted a viral Club World Cup meme
- Barca, Atleti and City mocked in satirical bracket
- Post included fake teams like “Al-TV” and “Remote Control”