De Zerbi set to accept Tottenham job: unconfirmed rumours suggest Nesta could be his assistant

Roberto De Zerbi calls – will Alessandro Nesta answer?
Tuttosport reports that De Zerbi is trying to persuade Nesta to join him in London as his assistant in Tottenham’s coaching staff: this is a rumour that, at least for the moment, has not been confirmed.
The former Milan and Lazio defender has been out of work since last season, which ended with Monza’s relegation to Serie B: a league where he previously managed Reggiana, Frosinone and Perugia after beginning his coaching career at Miami FC in the United States following his retirement from playing.