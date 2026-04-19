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David Moyes issues bleak Jarrad Branthwaite update after Everton star stretchered off in tears during derby loss to Liverpool
Everton endure derby nightmare
The final result against Liverpool leaves the Toffees sitting 10th in the Premier League table on 47 points, stalling their recent momentum. The primary concern, however, surrounds the health of Branthwaite, who went down clutching the back of his right leg in the 87th minute. The centre-back was replaced by Michael Keane in the dying moments of a tightly contested match, dampening the mood further for the home supporters.
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Moyes admits concern over Branthwaite
Speaking after the final whistle, Moyes was unable to offer much comfort regarding the defender's status. "I don't know yet, no. But I'm worried that it could be, might not be great but we'll see," the Scottish manager responded when questioned about the severity of the knock. The injury occurred with the game delicately poised at 1-1, following Mohamed Salah's opener and a close-range equaliser from Beto. However, Everton were ultimately undone deep into 10 minutes of stoppage time when Virgil van Dijk powered home a winning header for the visitors.
Fears grow over recurring hamstring injury
The timing is cruel for Branthwaite, who has been restricted to just six appearances and 681 minutes of Premier League action this season, managing one goal and one assist. He previously missed 23 matches between August and January. Former Everton set-piece coach Charlie Adam noted the worrying signs. "I think that's probably what's in the back of his mind," Adam said to talkSPORT. "It looks like that right hamstring again where he had that surgery earlier in the season, [he was] just coming back from that. So, yeah, if it's that hamstring again it's a bitter blow for him because he's a top young talent and he was working his way back to fitness with that. Good luck to him because I knew when I was in the football club that hamstring was a problem for him and hopefully it's not too serious. But if he's had surgery on that before it'll be a long time for him to come back."
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Looking ahead to the final stretch
Everton must now nervously await medical scan results to plan their defensive reshuffle. The Toffees will still hold out hope of European qualification despite the derby defeat, as they are just a point behind sixth-placed Chelsea heading into their final five games. Moyes will hope for a strong response when they face West Ham at the London Stadium next weekend.