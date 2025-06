This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Darwin Nunez makes Liverpool exit vow to ex-Uruguay team-mate as Reds prepare to accept major loss on out-of-favour striker D. Nunez Liverpool Transfers Premier League Uruguay SSC Napoli Serie A Darwin Nunez has allegedly told a Uruguay team-mate that he wants out of Liverpool and has already decided his next destination. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Nunez vows to leave Liverpool

Tells Uruguay team-mate he wants out

Has decided on next destination Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask