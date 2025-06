This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Daniel Levy learns new Tottenham valuation! Spurs could be sold for 'three quarters of Man Utd' if ENIC choose to leave north London Tottenham Manchester United Premier League Daniel Levy has learned that Tottenham could be sold for "three quarters of Manchester United" if ENIC chooses to leave north London. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Spurs could have new owners

Levy remains open to selling the club

High debts remain a stumbling block Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask