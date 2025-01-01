Dani Olmo registration crisis: Barcelona face losing over £218 MILLION after La Liga rejected attempts to register playmaker before January
Barcelona could reportedly lose over £218 million after La Liga rejected their attempts to register Dani Olmo before January.
- La Liga have rejected Barcelona's attempt to register Olmo
- Catalan club could lose upto £218m ($273m)
- Olmo is currently a free agent and could sign for another club