This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Dani Olmo bizarrely included in Barcelona travelling squad for Supercopa clash with Athletic Club despite being ineligible after registration debacle Barcelona D. Olmo L. Yamal Athletic Club vs Barcelona Super Cup LaLiga Dani Olmo has been included in Barcelona’s Supercopa squad despite seeing a registration debacle leave him ineligible to play at present. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Euro 2024 winner ruled out for Blaugrana

La Liga giants hoping to resolve issue

Yamal in travelling party heading to Saudi Arabia Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱