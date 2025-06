This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'I'll cycle there!' - Former Manchester United target issues come-and-get-me plea to Ruben Amorim's side as he declares his 'love' for Red Devils T. Meunier Manchester United Transfers Lille Ligue 1 Lille star Thomas Meunier has admitted he would "cycle" to Manchester United if Ruben Amorim's side put in an offer for him. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Meunier linked with Man Utd before

Would "cycle" there if a bid comes in

Reveals his "love" for Red Devils Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask