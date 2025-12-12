Crystal Palace eye Harry Kane's team-mate! Eagles line up move for £30m Bayern Munich ace in January

Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Crystal Palace eyeing move for Bayern's Boey
Crystal Palace have placed Bayern Munich defender Boey on their list of January options, as per The Mirror, as Glasner looks to reinforce his squad during a hectic winter run. The club face nine games in 27 days, stretching their resources at a time when Munoz’s knee injury has highlighted a pressing need for another right-sided full-back. The Eagles are also balancing multiple competitions, including the Premier League top-four race, the Conference League campaign, and an upcoming Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal.
Boey, who joined Bayern for £30m in January 2024, is thought to be available for around £13 million ($17.3m) this winter, making him an attractive opportunity in a market where Palace must maximise value. His athletic profile and experience at the highest level match Glasner’s requirements for a wing-back who can operate aggressively on both sides of the ball. With Nathaniel Clyne now 34 and requiring careful management, Palace see Boey as a reliable, long-term option rather than just temporary cover.
Crystal Palace’s January activity will also be influenced by ongoing contract negotiations, headlined by Glasner's own deal expiring at the end of the season. The Austrian manager wants reinforcements to help sustain the club’s impressive form, and the board understand that their winter strategy will play a role in whether he eventually signs an extension.
Boey part of Crystal Palace's potential overhaul incase of summer sales
Crystal Palace’s move for Boey reflects a broader strategic shift as the club attempts to solidify its place among England’s top-performing sides. Their FA Cup triumph last season helped elevate expectations, and their current position in the Premier League’s top four has further validated Glasner’s high-intensity, structurally disciplined approach. Recruiting a player of Boey’s calibre would signal the club’s intention to maintain momentum rather than merely survive the winter congestion.
The futures of several key contributors also loom large, with Guehi attracting interest from Bayern, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid. While Palace do not anticipate losing him until the summer, the club are actively monitoring central defenders like Ousmane Diomande, Ismael Doukoure, Joel Ordonez and Odilon Kossounou as part of their succession planning. This approach demonstrates that Palace’s recruitment team are planning for multiple eventualities rather than reacting to emergencies.
Boey's massive struggles at Bayern Munich
Boey’s availability stems largely from his challenging tenure at Bayern Munich, where injuries and managerial changes have derailed his initial promise. After arriving as the most expensive export in Turkish Super Lig history, he struggled for rhythm due to muscle issues and fell behind other options in Vincent Kompany’s defensive rotation. Despite limited minutes, his underlying numbers remain impressive, suggesting a player still capable of operating at an elite level with the right environment and consistent playing time.
Crystal Palace believe they can offer exactly that environment. Glasner’s wing-back system demands pace, stamina and defensive awareness—qualities Boey displayed consistently at Galatasaray and flashes of at Bayern. His ability to progress the ball and cover ground at speed makes him an ideal fit for a tactical setup that relies heavily on vertical transitions and wide overloads, particularly on the right flank.
Additionally, Boey also offers insurance in the event that transfer interest in Munoz escalates toward the summer, where Barcelona and Liverpool remain attentive. Palace would prefer to keep Munoz, but the presence of a sell-on clause owed to Genk adds another variable to the financial equation.
Crystal Palace to continue talks with Bayern over Boey
Crystal Palace are expected to continue talks with Bayern Munich in the coming weeks, with a deal likely to progress once Glasner and the board finalise priorities for January. The manager’s contract discussions will resume around mid-January, and the outcome of the transfer window could play a major role in determining his long-term commitment. The chance to add Boey early in the window would boost both squad depth and the club’s ability to navigate a demanding fixture period.
Bayern, meanwhile, are open to negotiations as they seek to streamline their squad and reallocate resources under Kompany. Boey’s lack of game time and the reduced asking price reflect the club’s willingness to sanction his departure if suitable terms can be agreed. For Palace, this represents a rare opportunity to acquire a Champions League-quality defender for a fraction of his original cost.
