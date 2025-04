According to the club's president, Víctor Velázquez, the stadium will have a capacity of 35,000 to 42,000 spectators.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below La Máquina has a contract with the Estadio Azteca until 2031

Currently, Cruz Azul is playing their home games at the Olímpico Universitario due to renovations at the Azteca

They are in sixth place in the Clausura 2025 standings with 25 points. Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱