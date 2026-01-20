Cristiano Ronaldo wins long-running legal dispute with Juventus

Ronaldo took legal action as the money owed to him never arrived. Juve had failed to report those deferred wages - which had been billed as “salary manoeuvres” - in their financial statements. That effectively kept money off the books.

An initial arbitration ruled that Ronaldo and Juventus must share responsibility over the matter. It was determined that the Italian heavyweights should pay CR7 half of the amount that he was requesting.

Juve president Gianluca Ferrero revealed in November 2024 that Ronaldo had received that payment. He said: “We paid Cristiano Ronaldo in April, there’s no need for any risk fund. We paid 50% of the amount he requested, so there’s no need for a risk fund because the amounts have been paid.”

Ferrero went on to reveal that Juve would be contesting the ruling in question, with another day in front of a judge being planned. He added: “We don’t agree with this ruling, which established an equal division of responsibilities, so we’ve appealed it at the Turin court.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!