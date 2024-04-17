Another victory for Cristiano Ronaldo! Portuguese superstar wins legal dispute against former club Juventus over €20m in frozen wages
Juventus will reportedly have to pay nearly €20 million (£17m/$21m) in unpaid wages to former player Cristiano Ronaldo following a legal dispute.
- Ronaldo takes Juventus to court over unpaid wages
- Portuguese wins legal battle with Italian side
- Veteran set for nearly €20m from Serie A outfit