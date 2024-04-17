Cristiano Ronaldo JuventusGetty
Richard Mills

Another victory for Cristiano Ronaldo! Portuguese superstar wins legal dispute against former club Juventus over €20m in frozen wages

Juventus will reportedly have to pay nearly €20 million (£17m/$21m) in unpaid wages to former player Cristiano Ronaldo following a legal dispute.

  • Ronaldo takes Juventus to court over unpaid wages
  • Portuguese wins legal battle with Italian side
  • Veteran set for nearly €20m from Serie A outfit

