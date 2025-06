This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Cristiano Ronaldo transfer latest: CR7 puts speculation over his future to bed as Portuguese superstar outlines decision on potential Al-Nassr exit C. Ronaldo Saudi Pro League Al Nassr FC Portugal Transfers Cristiano Ronaldo has sought to end the debate regarding his future at club level, with the all-time great ready to prolong his spell at Al-Nassr. Record-breaking contract running down

Has been linked with clubs around the world

Poised to prolong spell in Saudi Pro League