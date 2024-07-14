Cristiano Ronaldo sorely missed! Sadio Mane produces shocking penalty gaffe as Al-Nassr slump to disappointing draw in first pre-season game - with Portuguese talisman still on holiday after Euro 2024 heartache Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCSadio ManeSaudi Pro League

Al-Nassr missed Cristiano Ronaldo as Sadio Mane squandered a spot-kick in the club's first pre-season friendly match.