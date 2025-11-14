Cristiano Ronaldo red card: Video footage proves Portugal star deserved sending off for thrusting elbow into Dara O'Shea's back as cameras catch CR7 goading Republic of Ireland star with 'crying' gesture
First red for Ronaldo: Sent off when winning 226th cap
On the occasion of his 226th cap, Ronaldo saw his evening cut short during a frustrating outing at the Aviva Stadium. The all-time great has spent 22 years representing his country with pride, but must now serve his first suspension.
Pent-up anger got the better of Ronaldo during a meeting with Irish opposition. Two goals from Troy Parrott had Portugal trailing at the interval of that contest and just past the hour mark, Roberto Martinez’s side were reduced to 10 men.
Watch Ronaldo see red as he elbows Ireland defender O'Shea
Good boy: Ronaldo unable to deliver on pre-match promise
Having suggested to those around him - on the field and in the stands - that they should “cry more”, Ronaldo suddenly lost his cool. He had vowed in the build-up to the game that he would be a “good boy”, with the plan being to turn a deaf ear to any abuse that was aimed in his direction.
He was unable to deliver on that promise after interacting with the crowd and tangling with rival defenders. One of those, Ipswich star O’Shea, wound Ronaldo up to the point that he lashed out. The incident in question was not spotted by the match officials, but led to a red being brandished following a VAR review.
Ronaldo could have few complaints, as he clearly swung his right arm into the back of O’Shea - who was quick to tumble to the turf. The eyes of Irish supporters were smiling as they gave the Portuguese GOAT an unsympathetic send off as he trudged towards the tunnel and back to the dressing room.
Portugal reaction: Martinez's take on red card incident
Portugal boss Martinez suggested afterwards that Ronaldo had been treated a little harshly, with pre-match comments from Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson regarding the 40-year-old’s influence on referees potentially impacting a big decision in the heat of competitive action.
Martinez said: “The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games - I think that just deserves credit - and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.
“He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed and obviously when he tries to get away from the defender. I think the action looks worse than what it actually is, I don't think it's an elbow, I think it's a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.
“The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference yesterday, your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano's body.”
Ronaldo suspension: How many games will CR7 be banned for?
The Portugal camp may be a little biased in their opinion there, with Ronaldo clearly ticking the violent conduct box when it comes to red card rulings. He left the team of officials - on the field and in the VAR booth - with little choice but to point him in the direction of an early bath.
Ronaldo will now be banned for at least one game, with Portugal - who remain on the brink of automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup - set to be back in action at home to Armenia on Saturday.
A disciplinary committee will, however, determine CR7’s fate, with there still the threat of him being stung with a three-match suspension. That could end ruling him out of group stage action at next summer’s World Cup. Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo, who will be 41 by the time that tournament rolls around, has already admitted that he will be gracing FIFA’s flagship event for the final time.