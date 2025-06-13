This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League return ruled out because it's too 'demanding' for 40-year-old as GOAT warned this could be his final season in football C. Ronaldo Premier League Saudi Pro League Transfers Al Nassr FC Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo has seen a Premier League return ruled out as the English top-flight is now "too demanding" for the Manchester United legend. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Took in two spells with Manchester United

Still going strong in the Saudi Pro League

Expected to sign new deal with Al-Nassr Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask