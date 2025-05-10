This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Cristiano Ronaldo to LEAVE Al-Nassr?! Superstar puts contract talks on hold after seeing Saudi club again fail to deliver silverware with 40-year-old ready to play until he scores 1,000 goals C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr is reportedly looking more uncertain after contract talks were put on hold amid the club's struggles. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo in last months of contract

Talks over new Al-Nassr deal on hold

Concern over club's on-pitch struggles Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Saudi Pro League ALA ALN Match preview