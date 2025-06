This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Cristiano Ronaldo in Hong Kong?! Al-Nassr star set to feature in Super Cup tournament if football icon extends stay with Saudi side C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League Al Ahli Cristiano Ronaldo will play in Hong Kong, if he extends his contract, with Al-Nassr star set to feature in the Saudi Super Cup. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Saudi FA inks deal with Hong Kong

Super Cup to be hosted at the Hong Kong Stadium

Ronaldo set to play in the Far East Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask