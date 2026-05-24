How Cristiano Ronaldo became a ‘genius’ as former Portugal explains why he never voted for Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or polls

Scolari, who led the Portuguese national team between 2003 and 2008, shared a fascinating perspective on the two greatest players of the modern era. For "Felipao", the difference between Messi and Ronaldo lies in the origin of each one's talent, something that has profoundly influenced his view of both for years.

In an interview with the program Abre Aspas, Scolari recalled a direct conversation he had with the Argentinian star: "Messi told me: 'Boss, you never voted for me for the Ballon d'Or, you always voted for Cristiano .' And I replied: 'I have to vote for Cristiano , he's like a son to me.' Messi is a genius. If he closes his eyes, he knows where the ball is. Cristiano wasn't born a genius. He became a genius through his will and dedication."