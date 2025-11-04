'They need to change!' - Cristiano Ronaldo claims Man Utd still 'don't have a structure' with Ruben Amorim unable to perform 'miracles'

“For me, I'm sad because of the club, that’s one of the most important clubs in the world, and a club that I still have in my heart because of the obvious reasons,” Ronaldo began in the combined sit-down for his YouTube channel and Talk TV's Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“You have to follow with the intelligent people, smart people, to create a base for the future as Manchester United have [done] so many years ago. Nicky Butt, Gary [Neville], Roy Keane, Beckham, they became big players but they had youth. So Manchester United right now, they don't have a structure.

“I hope that changes in the future, present/future, because the potential of the club, it's amazing. It's one of the most important clubs of the century.”

The Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar added on the task Amorim is facing: “He is doing his best, what else can he do? He can’t do miracles. We say in Portugal, ‘Miracles is only in Fatima’... And he’s not gonna do miracles. They have good players but they don’t have, some of them, in mind what Manchester United is.”

When pressed on United's chances of clinching the Premier League title this season, Ronaldo replied: "It's not possible for them to win the Premier League. They're already too many points behind Arsenal."