This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Cristiano Ronaldo's brutal five-word message message to Club World Cup side revealed after Al-Nassr star snubbed chance to make shock transfer C. Ronaldo FIFA Club World Cup Transfers Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League Cristiano Ronaldo had a brutal response after a Club World Cup side contacted him over a potential transfer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Club World Cup kicks off this week

Wydad Casablanca tried to sign Ronaldo

Al-Nassr star rejected the chance Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask