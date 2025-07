This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Cristian Romero hint? Spurs eye Inter defender Yann Bisseck but face serious competition from Man Utd, Everton AND West Ham Tottenham Y. Bisseck C. Romero Transfers West Ham Everton Manchester United Inter Tottenham are interested in signing Yann Bisseck from Inter Milan this summer, in a potential hint towards Cristian Romero's future. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Spurs interested in Inter defender

Rival interest from Manchester United

West Ham and Everton also monitoring ace Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask