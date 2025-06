This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Create a team that defines an era' - Nicolás Larcamón has lofty ambitions as he takes over as head coach at Cruz Azul, his fourth appointment in Liga MX Liga MX N. Larcamon Cruz Azul The Argentine coach signed a two-year deal with La Máquina, takes charge ahead of the Apertura 2025 Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Joins Cruz Azul after a solid run with Necaxa

Reached the Clausura 2025 quarterfinals with the Rayos

Cruz Azul is his fourth managerial stint in Liga MX Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask