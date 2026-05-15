Could a spectacular return be on the cards for Eintracht Frankfurt? Reports suggest that initial contact has already been made

Between 2018 and 2021, Hütter enjoyed a successful spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, but his subsequent move to Borussia Mönchengladbach proved ill-fated. He still feels a strong connection to his former club; in fact, he dropped by Frankfurt just a few weeks ago.

"Gladbach is also a great club, but emotionally I still feel extremely attached to Frankfurt," Hütter told Kicker in 2023 after leaving Borussia. "When I watch Eintracht's matches, something stirs within me. It was an incredibly wonderful time."

Whether he will ever return to Frankfurt as head coach is unclear, as he has recently been linked with a move to the Premier League and, according to L'Equipe, with Olympique Marseille.