Alaba's expiring Real Madrid contract will almost certainly not be renewed. The former Bayern Munich centre-back has made only a handful of appearances this term because of persistent calf problems, and even when fit he has rarely been Los Blancos' first choice.

In total, he made just 14 competitive appearances for the club in 2025/26, amounting to 415 minutes of playing time. Since his arrival in 2021, Alaba has worn the Real shirt 130 times, scoring five goals and providing nine assists.

The 33-year-old's next destination remains uncertain. "Alaba has many options: Saudi Arabia, MLS – keep an eye on the Austrian. There are several interested parties," Romano recently explained on his YouTube channel. Now Italy also appears to be an option.