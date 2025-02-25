This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Give him a contract!' - Man Utd urged to sign Paul Pogba for a THIRD time by ex-Red Devils striker with Frenchman backed to turn Ruben Amorim's fortunes around P. Pogba Manchester United Transfers Premier League Manchester United have been advised to sign Paul Pogba again, with Dwight Yorke saying “give him a contract” as he is better than current options. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Free agent following release by Juventus

Linked with clubs around the world

Red Devils urged to step in and do a deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN IPS Match preview