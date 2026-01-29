Conor Coady cuts Wrexham stay short! Ex-Premier League defender joins Charlton six months after signing for the Red Dragons in £2m transfer

Coady joined the Red Dragons with the intention of helping them to push on towards the Premier League, with Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac overseeing the most ambitious of projects.

He told BBC Sport at the time: “When Wrexham first made contact and said what they wanted to do, straight away I felt... all I wanted to do was just play football and just be part of something good, be as big as we can and just try and make people better.

“No one was getting carried away and saying 'we want to be in the Premier League at the end of the season' and... I just love everything they were saying to me.

“There's so many clubs now going through a tough time and I'm part of one that wants to get better, it's so exciting it really is. It feels fresh, there's an excitement... people want to know what's going on at the club.

“There's a long way to go and people need to be doing things and building blocks, building one step at a time... because the hardest thing now is getting to the stars - you want to get to the Premier League because in the long run that's where the club wants to be.”