Wrexham receive HUGE cash injection from Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac ahead of January transfer deadline

Reynolds and Mac are doing all they can to turn dreams into reality. They helped to find the funds that allowed a record-breaking £30 million-plus ($41m) recruitment drive to be carried out in the summer of 2025. The club’s transfer record was broken on several occasions, with £10m ($14m) man Nathan Broadhead now their most expensive acquisition.

That bar could be raised again in the coming days, with a cash injection being enjoyed that may see more money put towards new signings. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has posted on social media: “Wrexham issue one share for £47.83 million.

“Given that investors also paid over £7m for a share in September 2025 and that the US holding company has over 4million shares in the club already, this suggests it’s come from the current owners & is working capital for infrastructure costs & player recruitment.”

