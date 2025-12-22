Welcome to Wrexham! Are Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac locked in ‘golden handcuffs’ after stake sale & questions of what would happen without Hollywood co-owners?

Reynolds and Mac no longer boast complete control at Wrexham. They have previously entered into a partnership with the wealthy Allyn family, while Apollo Sports Capital now own a 10 per cent share of the second tier outfit.

Famous faces retain majority control in North Wales, with Reynolds and Mac integral to Wrexham’s past, present and future. If they were to move on, then serious questions would be asked of how interest can be retained while pushing towards the top flight of English football.

With that in mind, it is being suggested that investors will have sought guarantees that Reynolds and Mac are going nowhere. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has told the Price of Football podcast: “The value in Wrexham comes from the connection to Reynolds and Mac and the documentary. The reason why Wrexham sell 100,000 shirts a year is that a huge proportion of those are to people who are fans of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary.

“If you take away Reynolds and Mac, will those people continue to have the same degree of enthusiasm for Wrexham? I think not. Part of the value of the brand of Wrexham is linked to the owners, but the owners are smart enough to realise that as well.

“I would imagine that Apollo and the other American investors probably have some form of golden handcuffs agreement with Reynolds and Mac, which says that you've got to commit to your involvement with the club for at least the next five years, because we might want to extract value going forwards."

He added, with it already being announced that ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ will be back for Season 5 in 2026: “If they get promoted to the Premier League, you've got another series of the programme and that part of the fairy tale is able to continue.”

