Como v Roma: Wesley receives second yellow card; Open VAR: "From the pitch, it’s a defensible decision"

Open VAR, DAZN’s regular weekly programme in collaboration with the AIA and FIGC, analysed the most talked-about moment of the Como v Roma match: Wesley’s second yellow card.

Former referee and current CAN member Dino Tommasi commented on the incident as follows: “VAR and AVAR look for mistaken identity, that is, they check whether the foul was committed by another player. However, they see that the foul was committed by Wesley and therefore endorse Massa’s decision.” Tommasi then validated the referee’s technical decision from a disciplinary standpoint: “If the referee blows his whistle, it’s a yellow card because it’s a dangerous challenge, a SPA. It’s not DOGSO (clear goal-scoring opportunity, ed.). From the pitch, it’s a defensible decision.”