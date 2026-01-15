'I'm coming back & Liverpool's the only club for me' - Shock Jurgen Klopp return scenario mapped out by ex-Reds striker as he predicts HUGE verbal statement that would spell the end for Arne Slot

Quizzed on whether the Reds would act if Klopp made it clear that he has got the coaching itch back, Collymore - speaking in association with BetWright betting - told GOAL: “If he’s available, all day long. I can absolutely see it.

“Liverpool, in terms of their position as England’s most successful club, mostly part of their DNA is not to hire and fire people. That’s Chelsea, they do that. Even Manchester United have done it fairly aggressively in recent seasons.

“I think for Liverpool, the reason it makes perfect sense, if someone wins the title in their first season having not spent a penny, then he has got something. They took all this time to recruit, all the stuff about his background, and he came good in season one. Season two has been difficult but there has been the Mo Salah, the Virgil van Dijk, bedding in a few players, two of which have broken the transfer record. So season three is going to be about really 2.0, let’s see what he is like without Mo Salah, let’s see what he is like now [Florian] Wirtz, [Alexander] Isak and [Hugo] Ekitike have had another season.

“Unless it was a case of, in the summer, Jurgen Klopp says ‘I’m coming back to football and Liverpool is the only club for me’ - which would undoubtedly prick the ears of the Liverpool board. If he said ‘I’m coming back but I want a new challenge’, I don’t think the Liverpool hierarchy would go chasing for him. I think they would give Arne Slot the opportunity to be able to get it right, because he has won the league in his first season.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!