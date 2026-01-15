Arne Slot's seat just got hotter! Xabi Alonso set to cast a shadow over under-pressure Liverpool manager as Dutchman bids to revive Reds and keep his job

When Klopp dramatically revealed that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, the presumption was that Xabi Alonso would replace him. The Spaniard had made a hugely impressive start to his coaching career and was just over halfway through an undefeated, double-winning campaign in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

As a result, Alonso's was the hottest name on the managerial market. Nearly every elite club in Europe wanted him, and especially those that he had also represented as a player: Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

However, Alonso immediately made it clear that he wasn't ready to leave Leverkusen, which ruled him out of the running for the imminent vacancies on Merseyside and in Munich, and he ultimately decided to stay another year at the BayArena before accepting the opportunity to fill the void left by Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu last May.

By that stage, though, nobody at Liverpool was pining for the return of one of the classiest midfielders ever to ply his trade at Anfield. During a sensational debut season at Anfield, which featured a fantastic 4-0 rout of Alonso's Leverkusen in the Champions League, Slot had made succeeding a proper Kop icon like Klopp look easier than anyone could have possibly have imagined. Liverpool's 20th top-flight title was won with four games to spare and, two days after Alonso was formally unveiled as Madrid's new boss, Slot was named Premier League Manager of the Season.

So much has changed in the interim, though.