Cole Palmer leaves Chelsea fans speechless after England international is seen riding scooter in New York before Club World Cup final against PSG. Cole Palmer stunned fans when spotted riding a scooter through New York's Time Square just the day before Chelsea's Club World Cup final with PSG.

Fans questioned his preparations before the final

Chelsea face PSG on Sunday evening