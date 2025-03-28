This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty
Chris Burton

Clubs that nearly got the Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney treatment revealed! Wrexham director explains how teams in England, Scotland & Ireland missed out on Hollywood co-owners

WrexhamLeague OnePremiershipNational LeagueHartlepoolAldershotCarlisleArbroath

The clubs that narrowly missed out on getting the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney takeover treatment have been revealed by a Wrexham director.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Famous faces arrived at Wrexham in 2021
  • Have overseen a meteoric rise in North Wales
  • Various other clubs were initially considered
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱