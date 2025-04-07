Club World Cup Scouting Report: Auckland City FC look to avoid humbling in one of the competition's toughest groups

Expectations are low for New Zealand team, but there could be some surprises from the Northern League side

Let's get one thing out of the way: Auckland City FC aren't going to the Club World Cup's knockout stages. In a stacked Group C, which features heavyweights Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors and Benfica, the team will be lucky to get a draw, let alone a win against teams with higher pedigree, payrolls and tradition.

Yet, the 10-time Dettol Northern League winners have plenty to play for and it could be a catalyst for an unlikely result or two. This is the top team from the Oceania region, with seven straight OFC Champions League titles in their trophy cabinet.

Including previous Club World Cup appearances, this is the biggest tournament the New Zealanders have participated in. The Navy Blues play in a 2,500-capacity stadium. They'll be playing one of the tournament favorites in Bayern at the 26,000 seater TQL stadium, by comparison, for their opener.

That's not to mention the potential chance to showcase a relatively unknown team to dozens of international scouts at the tournament. Former New Zealand defender Winston Reid parlayed a strong showing in the 2010 World Cup into big money move to West Ham following the tournament. That should also serve as motivation.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13.

Next up is Auckland City FC, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the pride of Oceania ahead of this summer's tournament.