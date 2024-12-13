USMNT's Alejandro Zendejas scores game-winner to help Club América end 33-year winless streak in first legs of Liga MX Finals with 2-1 victory over Monterrey

Getty Images SportCarlos MartínezUSMNT's Alejandro Zendejas scores game-winner to help Club América end 33-year winless streak in first legs of Liga MX Finals with 2-1 victory over MonterreyCF America vs MonterreyCF AmericaMonterreyLiga MXUSAA. ZendejasAmerica broke an unwanted streak to thanks to help from a USMNT player in ZendejasUSMNT's Zendejas scored the game-deciding goal to ice the first leg. Monterrey suffer defeat after having an early leadThe Águilas broke a 33-year streak without a win in the first match of the Liga MX finalArticle continues below