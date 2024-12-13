America v Monterrey - Final Torneo Apertura 2024 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Carlos Martínez

USMNT's Alejandro Zendejas scores game-winner to help Club América end 33-year winless streak in first legs of Liga MX Finals with 2-1 victory over Monterrey

CF America vs MonterreyCF AmericaMonterreyLiga MXUSAA. Zendejas

America broke an unwanted streak to thanks to help from a USMNT player in Zendejas

  • USMNT's Zendejas scored the game-deciding goal to ice the first leg.
  • Monterrey suffer defeat after having an early lead
  • The Águilas broke a 33-year streak without a win in the first match of the Liga MX final
Article continues below